Global Fabrics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fabrics market size is expected to grow from $103.14 billion in 2021 to $112.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The fabric market is expected to grow to $150.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the global fabrics market growth.

Want to learn more on the fabrics market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2977&type=smp

The fabrics market consists of sales of fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture fabrics, through processes such as weaving and knitting. A fabric is a cloth formed by weaving, knitting, tufting or bonding together. Fabric mills include broad woven fabric mills, narrow fabric mills, non-woven fabric mills and knit fabric mills. They are engaged in weaving fabrics, felts and narrow fabrics, and they also further finish and fabricate fabric products. Fabrics are mainly used as raw materials for manufacturing apparels and home furnishings products.

Global Fabrics Market Trends

The demand for smart fabrics is increasing rapidly. This is mainly driven by the growing use of smart fabrics in various sectors including fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness, and military. Smart fabrics are textiles that can interact with their environment and respond to a physical stimulus including those from mechanical, electrical, thermal and chemical sources. Sensors, actuators and fabrics are the major components of smart fabrics. The materials used in smart fabrics include optical fibres, metals and conductive polymers.

Global Fabrics Market Segments

The global fabrics market is segmented:

By Type: Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Broadwoven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery

By Product: Cotton Fabric, Linen Fabric, Silk Fabric, Canvas Fabric, Polycotton Fabric, Others

By Application: T-Shirts, Sportwear, Outdoor Clothing, Performance Wear

Subsegments Covered: Dyed Artificial Knitted Fibres, Dyed Cotton Knitted Fabrics, Elastomeric Yarn Knitted Fabrics, Lace Knitted Fabrics, Pile Knitted Fabrics, Dyed Synthetic Knitted Fibres, Printed Synthetic Knitted Fibres, Other Knitted Fabrics

By Geography: The global fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global fabrics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fabrics-global-market-report

Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fabrics global market overviews, fabrics market global analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global fabrics market, fabrics global market share, fabrics market segments and geographies, fabrics global market players, fabrics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fabrics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Toray Industries Inc., Arvind Ltd., Luthai Textile Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Marzotto S.p.A., Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co Ltd, SRF Limited, Cotonificio Albini SpA, Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, and Weiqiao Textile Company Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cooling-fabrics-global-market-report

Textile Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-global-market-report

Textile And Fabric Finishing And Fabric Coating Mills Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-and-fabric-finishing-and-fabric-coating-mills-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC