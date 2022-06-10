Submit Release
3D Printing Materials Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D printing materials market size is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2021 to $1.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The 3D printing material market is expected to grow to $3.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.1%. The rising demand for 3D printing materials in the automotive industry is expected to propel the global 3D printing materials market growth in the forecast period.

The 3D printing materials market consists of sales of 3D printing materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the 3D printing process to create prototypes and parts of plastics and glasses. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that involves building three-dimensional solid items by layering materials on top of each other.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Trends
The growing technological advancements are gaining significant popularity in the 3D printing materials market. Major companies operating in the 3D printing materials sector are focused on developing new technologies to enhance design capabilities and improve the user experience.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Segments
The global 3D printing materials market is segmented:

By Type: Polymers, Metal, Ceramic, Others

By Technology: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Others

By Form: Powder, Filament, Liquid

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Goods, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global 3D printing materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printing materials global market overviews, 3D printing materials industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the 3D printing materials global market, 3D printing materials global market share, 3D printing materials global market segments and geographies, 3D printing materials global market players, 3D printing materials market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s 3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Royal DSM N.V., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise, and Höganäs AB.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

