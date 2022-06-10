The return of Taste of Wheaton and summer camps for students will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, September 6 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 9, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Luisa Cardona, director of the Mid-County Regional Services Center at Montgomery County; Melissa Rivera, communication specialist at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), and Alex Taylor, recreation specialist at Montgomery County’s Department of Recreation. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

After a two-year hiatus, The Taste of Wheaton will return with food, music, and entertainment for all ages. The festival will take place on Sunday, June 12 at the Marian Fryer Plaza in downtown Wheaton. Luisa Cardona who is the director of the Mid-County Regional Services Center will share details about the event, including the scheduled musical and dance performances, and information on the participating restaurants. There will be rides, video games, face painting, caricature drawing, arts and crafts and so much more. There will also be free COVID-19 testing, and vaccination clinics will be available with no appointment required.

The second part of the show will focus on MCPS’ safety and preparedness efforts, including a discussion on new guidelines created in response to the tragic mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Melissa Rivera, spokesperson and communication specialist, will discuss the emergency practices that have been designated in the event of a crisis at any MCPS school.

Furthermore, we will also discuss the record number of students graduating in the class of 2022 and summer classes. Lastly, summer vacation is just around the corner for thousands of students. The Montgomery County Department of Recreation offers a wide variety of summer programs with an emphasis on safety, affordability, and most of all fun. Alex Taylor, who is a recreation specialist, will discuss the activities and programs available, registration process and financial aid available to eligible County residents.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

