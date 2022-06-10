Rare Earth Market Size [2022-2028] | Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Share, Development Status, Investment Opportunities, Cost Analysis, Growing Demand, Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Rare Earth Market” Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Rare Earth industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Rare Earth market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Rare Earth market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Rare Earth manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Scope of the Rare Earth Market Report:

Rare earths are usually divided into light and heavy rare earth oxides. The former includes "lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium", including "gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium, scandium" "Yttrium", there are more than 250 kinds of rare earth minerals in nature.



Major industrial countries in the world have rare strategic resources, rare with a variety of special chemical properties, and are important raw materials for modern industries, especially high-tech industries. Among them, the relative concentration of light rare earth reserves is mainly used in permanent magnet materials, polishing powder, glass ceramics, catalysts and other fields; medium and heavy rare earth reserves are small, mainly used in phosphors, ceramics and other fields, thus, aerospace, military defense, etc. Medium and heavy rare earths will also be used in the field.



In the Chinese market, major rare earth manufacturers include Northern Rare Earth, Shenghe Resources Holdings, etc. The top two manufacturers account for more than 80% of the total share.



From the perspective of product market applications, it is mainly metallurgy, rare earth permanent magnet materials, catalytic materials, hydrogen storage materials and others. Among them, rare earth permanent magnet materials are the most important application, accounting for about 32%.



In terms of product types and technologies, rare earth mainly include rare earth oxides, rare earth salts and rare earth metals. Rare earth oxides are the most important product type, accounting for more than 45%.

The Major Players in the Rare Earth Market include: The research covers the current Rare Earth market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Reht

Cmreltd

Shenghe Resource

Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD.

Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

Jxgqd

Scjtxt

Tungsten Corporation,Ltd.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Rare Earth Oxide

Rare Earth Salts

Rare Earth Metals

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Metallurgy

Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials

Catalytic Material

Hydrogen Storage Materials

Others

The Rare Earth Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Rare Earth business, the date to enter into the Rare Earth market, Rare Earth product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Rare Earth?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Rare Earth? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Rare Earth Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Rare Earth market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Rare Earth Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Rare Earth market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Estimated Year: 2022

2022 Rare Earth Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Rare Earth market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

