JR Compliance’s Vision: True Economic Growth Lies in Meeting With Regulatory Framework”

DELHI, INDIA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Compliance is often seen as a burden, rather than an asset.”

Conformance with the standards established by laws is a part of your organizational duties to build trust and credibility, similar to the fact that a product must comply with the applicable standards or requirements to enter into the marketplace.

We have come across the finest examples of - why conformance with standards is a necessity?

You might be acquainted with that, over 3.96 lakh companies have been removed from official records for non-compliance with laws and regulations in the last 5 financial years, in December, 2021.

Recently, in a disaster management meeting, it has been decided to launch a campaign against illegal water bottle packaging factories in Kamrup city district.

Over 70 lakh toys were held on for not obtaining BIS certification.

BIS authorities in Kochi have raided a transformer manufacturing unit in Aluva, for producing and manufacturing uncertified transformers.

Hope it is clear from the above data that, for consumer protection, it is mandatory for a business/ firm, product and utilities to comply with standards, considering that non-conformance with the standards as per established regulations and laws could damage the reputation of the company/ product.

If we will see the wider picture, then we might be able to understand how an uncertified product or a business/ firm, not complying with prescribed standards can affect economic development. Considering that, if a company or if a product is being manufactured legally and ethically it provides a clear path to the government to keep different aspects of the economic development under check, say employment generated by a company/ firm, safety of final consumers, labor participation rate, and so on.

Thus, it can easily be concluded that compliance and economic development goes hand to hand.

However, is there an easy way to make everyone understand why compliance with standards is an asset, not a liability?

Apparently, we have got to meet Mr. Rishikesh Mishra, in a seminar, and during our chit-chat, he explained, “how adhering to requirements, standards, or regulations adds value to economic development.”

Being the CEO and founder of Indian’s #1 compliance service provider - JR Compliance, he does have a clear vision and trail to ensure compliance with laws and regulations that will eventually benefit the economy.

As we were curious to know how he would respond to our question, we certainly agreed, it was the most simplest, yet impressive answer. To quote him, “Compliance with prescribed standards is often considered a liability, rather than an asset, thus, most of the companies/ manufacturers do not consider it essential to maintain these standards. However, in the race to become the best among their competitors they forget to emphasize on the most important aspect that a certified and registered product or company establishes trust and credibility. And they end up losing their precious customers/ clients. If I have to say it in a few words, I would say, non-compliance is a risk itself.”

We were enthralled as we heard him as it is comprehensible that he has done an in-depth analysis of regulations and ethical standards, including how economic development aligns with conformity with compliance.

Along with imparting us with knowledge, he also mentioned that in order to help in taking better initiatives, they also recently collaborated with the Government of Delhi to provide free consultation services to students under the Business Blaster program. The motive behind taking such an initiative was to maintain compliance with standards.

Along with taking initiatives to develop India, JR Compliance has also been providing 200+ compliance services through their professional and experienced team of over 100+ employees.

The efforts of JR Compliance, on individual and corporate level are truly inspiring.

Kudos to Delhi Government and JR Compliance for taking the right initiative for shaping up young minds.

Along with that, JR Compliance believes that true compliance is beyond simply meeting regulatory framework, but it is to ensure safety and reliability, probably that is why, they are providing compliance services all over the world, as along with providing 200+ Indian compliance services, JR Compliance also provides 50+ global compliance services in over 150 countries.

We are sure that JR Compliance is following the trail to ensure adhering to standards or requirements for the development of a company/ firm/ manufacturer/ importer worldwide. And it is our strong belief that they will soon be able to embed compliance as a part of everyone’s duties with respect to the community they belong to. We are looking forward to witnessing such a change in our country, a change which we all might have envisioned.