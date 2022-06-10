Submit Release
The Anniversary of the Day of Portugal, Camões, and Portuguese Communities

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Portugal on their celebration of this year’s National Day.

The United States cherishes our enduring relationship with Portugal which is based on deeply shared values.   We celebrate the enriching cultural, educational and professional exchanges between our people.  Our valued partnership encompasses critical collaboration on a range of issues including defense, mutual economic prosperity, and the challenges of climate change. As longtime NATO Allies, we work together to protect our shared vision of a free Europe.

The United States will always remember that Portugal was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of our Republic.  Our relationship has been strong and unwavering ever since, and we are confident the friendship between our two nations will continue to flourish.

We extend best wishes to the people of Portugal on this important day. We celebrate with you in confidence that our countries will remain, as they have long been, side by side.

