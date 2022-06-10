Park-Hoapili and Shaw Sworn-in as First Circuit Judges

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald congratulates Judge Shellie K. Park-Hoapili, left, and Judge Natasha R. Shaw, right.

A limited in-person crowd and many more family, friends, and colleagues watched the livestream as Shellie K. Park-Hoapili was sworn-in as District Court Judge and Natasha R. Shaw as District Family Court Judge. Both judicial positions are in the First Circuit.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the June 9 ceremony. Guest speakers were: Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; Hawaii State Bar Association President-Elect Rhonda L. Griswold; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Judge Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; and Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi.

Park-Hoapili and Shaw will serve six-year terms.