New York Upstart showing promising results as they head into their second year

Ingenii Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Investment & Product Development Updates
— Christine Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenii Inc.
"This year has been a strong year for Ingenii, we closed our first investments, commercialized our classical data engineering platform, validated by successful user onboarding as well as existing client renewals. We continue to advance our data engineering capabilities with our quantum-enabled data science workspaces as well as building on our strong academic and corporate partnerships." said Christine Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenii Inc. "Of note, we are particularly excited by the quantum hybrid solutions we’re building with customers across the climate sciences, oncology and biotechnology."
Recent Updates
• Company remains on track to report initial pilot onboarding and brings on WhiteShark Management as Investor and Advisor
• Hosted first focus group across various life science subsectors to begin quantum algorithm prioritization
• Formalized a pilot customer group across biotechnology, climate science, renewable energy, infectious disease & healthcare
• Appointment of Dr. Sabre Kais, Ph.D. from Purdue University as Senior Quantum Advisor
• Developed corporate partnership with DeepScience LTD working on Climate Optimization and Carbon Emission Sequestration. “I believe that Ingenii, like ourselves, is strongly committed to climate solution deployment and knows the value that quantum and classical data engineering can bring to solving such complex system problems quickly and optimally. It has been a great pleasure to work with the Ingenii team regarding our upcoming Quantum GO platform. Together, I believe our companies are well-positioned to drive considerable climate impact.” – Dahl Winters, CTO, DeepScience Ltd
Milestone(s)
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results – Raised 25% of pre-seed round across two investors
About Ingenii
Ingenii is a data analytics and engineering platform designed to provide quantum algorithms specific to life sciences, environmental research, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, without the need for quantum development. The company's platform features the ability to accelerate the adoption of quantum technologies into a business conventional technology stack. Integrating with leading quantum software and service providers Ingenii offers a comprehensive suite of quantum resources within its development environment, providing companies with a quantum-enabled data ecosystem with a simplified interface. For more information, visit www.ingenii.io and follow Ingenii on LinkedIn
