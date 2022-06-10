Submit Release
Additional Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 600 Block of K Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the 600 block of K Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was sitting inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered and one of the suspects was apprehended.

 

Previously, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, a 31 year old adult male of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old William Cunningham, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

