STATEMENT BY SAMOA HONOURABLE LEATINU’U WAYNE SO’OIALO MINISTER FOR COMMERCE, INDUSTRY AND LABOUR;

SAMOA, June 10 - 110th INTERNATIONAL LABOUR CONFERENCE – 2nd Conference being held virtually with limited face to face attendance

Speaker: Leatinu’u Wayne So’oialo

Minister for Commerce Industry and Labour

Samoa

Check against delivery

Mr. President;

Director General;

Distinguished delegates,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Talofa lava and Warm Greetings! It gives me great pleasure to take the floor on behalf of my country, the Independent State of Samoa.

On behalf of the Government of Samoa I wish to congratulate Honorable Minister Mr. Claudio Moroni of Argentina on your appointment as President of the conference and allow me to assure you that you have our full support moving forward.

As we convene this 110th session of the International Labour Conference we recall the centenary declaration for the future of work and its strong affirmation of the social mandate of the ILO, and the critical role of social dialogue and International Labour Standards.

It is with these commitments in mind that we must develop strategies for recovery from COVID 19 and similar global challenges, to reflect a strong and coherent global response and support Member States through joint initiatives and enhanced institutional arrangements.

Mr. President

We commend the Director Generals Report in prioritizing our Least Developed Countries. The strong linkage between our social justice mandate to leave no one behind and the vulnerable situation of LDCs highlights the importance of the ILOs work.

This is where labour protection must be strengthened across member states through nationally driven labour law reform and policy development to effect the change needed at the national and enterprise level.

Mr. President

In line with the creation of decent employment in Pacific Island Countries we continue to place high importance on just transition and putting decent work at the centre of climate action.

As Co-Chair of the International Advisory Board for the Climate Action for Jobs Coalition, we hope to continue the momentum and consolidate green job creation across the Blue Pacific to compliment adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

Furthermore, Samoa has prioritized the principles identified under the Convention on Violence and Harassment in the world of work in its own national labour law reform. The Labour and Employment Relations Bill currently before our legislative assembly will introduce strengthened protections for workers from harassment, including sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

As we move towards post COVID recovery and re-opening international borders Samoa will launch its National Employment Policy. Under this framework, decent employment creation including strengthened safety and health, skills development and taking advantage of emerging opportunities will form the basis for a return to pre-covid levels of employment and economic activity.

To conclude Mr. President,

We convey our appreciation to the ILO, Director General Mr. Guy Ryder for the continued support in furthering Samoa’s work towards the ultimate goal of inclusive, full and productive employment.

As declared by our Honorable Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa at the Global Forum for a Human Centered Recovery, Samoa and the Pacific Island States continue to uphold our commitments to decent work through improved labour standards built on the foundation of our culture and heritage, which have ensured social harmony in our region.

I wish you all a productive Conference and to our constituents we look forward to continued dialogue as we navigate towards a Post COVID world of work.

Thank you and FA’AFETAI!