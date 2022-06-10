Young Reader's Books Garners National INDIE Book Award
Two books from Mr. Robert's Wilderness Habitat Discovery Journal series receive NIEA Finalist AwardREDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author-illustrator Robert Bullock announces that two of his books, Mr. Robert's Hexi Corridor and Mr. Robert's Madagascar, were most recently given the Finalist Award at the 16th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA). Mr. Robert's Hexi Corridor was the Finalist for the Book Interior Design: Non-Fiction category while Mr. Robert's Madagascar was the Finalist for the Nature book category.
A leader and veteran of publishing award contests, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. NIEA president Doug Fogelson noted in his press release, "Now in our 16th year The National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) has evaluated thousands of books across a wide range of diverse genres produced by self-published authors and independent imprints. From this position, we find that our current selection of NIEA award recipients represent the best and brightest talents to be found in contemporary indie publishing and self-published authors today." He further stated, "Winners and Finalists are determined on the basis of superior written content coupled with excellent presentation in each and every facet of the final published product from cover to cover."
In Mr. Robert's Hexi Corridor, young readers follow Zhang Qian’s thrilling journey through the Hexi Corridor region, which was the precursory event to the development of China’s ancient Silk Road. His gripping experiences in the 2nd century BCE take place in the seemingly lifeless environment of the eastern desert steppe-Gobi Desert region; but the reality is that a broad and diverse amount of animal and plant life survive in that ecosystem.
In another time and location, Mr. Robert's Madagascar tells the story of Diogo Dias, a Portuguese explorer and captain for one of Vasco de Gama's Second Armada ships. The book begins when Dias' ship is blown off course and separated from the fleet. He is not sure if the remaining crew will last because they have been decimated by the storm and disease. However, the call "Land, ho!" on August 10, 1500, breaks the early morning silence and gives them hope. Through Dias' purported ship's logbook, readers adventure with the mariners as they began exploring the island and confronting the incredible plants and animals of the southeast beach and nearby lush and perilous lowland rainforest habitat.
Both books are part of Mr. Robert's Wilderness Habitat Discovery Journal series that introduces wildlife habitats around the world to elementary-middle school readers with the help of an historic character. Each journal describes a unique wildlife habitat by blending history, physical and natural science, and reading comprehension into an informative story. To promote reading comprehension, ClueQ poses questions to encourage young readers to detect the answer in a nearby passage. The books' back pages contain ClueQ clues and answers, vocabulary, and historical content. (Even moms and dads will learn some new things as they read with their younger children!). See < https://amazon.com/author/mrrobert > for the complete series.
About Mr. Robert's Madagascar:
"Wonderfully illustrated and highly informative, this natural history journal's guide to Madagascar is sure to thrill and please. I found myself falling in love with this book immediately. I don’t think there’s a single page that isn’t gorgeously illustrated, the typography serving a role in this as well." —Nisha Ward @Reedsy Discovery—5-Stars
"Children will have their interest aroused...has mystery and adventure. Based on actual historical events, Robert Bullock has created a memorable work in Mr. Robert’s Madagascar." —Phillip Van Heusen, Readers' Favorite—5-Stars
DETAILS: Mr. Robert's Hexi Corridor: A Tale of a Silk Road Encounter (ISBN: 9781034849001) and Mr. Robert's Madagascar: A Tale of a Lost World (ISBN: 9798210076717) • 48-page Trade Paperbacks, 5k+ words • Nature/Children—Ages 9+ • Author website: https://mrrobertspubs.wixsite.com/website • Publisher: Blurb Books • Contact: Robert Bullock • Email: mrrobertspubs@gmail.com
AUTHOR BIO: Robert Bullock was dubbed Mr. Robert by his ESL students and staff at Liaocheng University, Liaocheng, China. Previously, Bullock designed educational exhibits at New York's American Museum of Natural History, Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History, and Pennsylvania’s State Museum, all which house renown habitat dioramas, the inspiration for the Wilderness Habitat Discovery Journal series. Presently, he continues to write and illustrate the series and looks to develop other youth-oriented educational projects.
Robert Bullock
mrrrobertspubs
mrrobertspubs@gmail.com
+1 717-829-3381
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other