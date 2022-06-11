TV or Projector, which one is more suitable for gaming？
TV or Projector，which one is more suitable for gaming？ This article will introduce you to the differences between them.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As televisions develop more and more high-tech and their screen sizes get larger, many people will choose to play games on them. But the emergence of projectors has attracted many people, it leads to more and more people tending to play games on the projector. So many different views emerged: TV or Projector, which one is more suitable for gaming
This question should be thought about from multiple perspectives. Generally speaking, the color degree and resolution of the TV will be higher than the projector, but now the projector technology is developing rapidly, many new-style projectors also have high resolution, and 4k TV sets are not comparable. In this article, you will be helped with the difficult decision of “gaming on a projector or a TV”. All you need to know to make your decision is coming right up.
Screen Size
Among all existing projectors, a throw ratio around 1.13:1 is the most common design that has the lens in the front of the projector. These designs can require distances as short as 8.2ft to project a 100-inch screen, which is the most common throw distance setup in limited space or small apartments.
When it comes to projector and TV screens, the first thing that comes to mind is the size of the screen and at the same time, such as the size of the room, wall space, connections, and other limiting factors all need to be taken into account. The obvious thing is that a projector screen is bigger than a TV. Many projectors these days have enough throw ratio to allow you to get the best picture in a proper space. The Dangbei Mar Pro, for example, is a home projector with a throw ratio of 1.27:1. It means that you can place this home projector wherever you like, and you can resize it to 30-300 inches at the touch of a button without constantly moving the projector around. No need to get up-just use the remote control to find the right size for your home. The screen size will give you a cinematic feel.
Resolution
The screen size is not the only thing to consider when enjoying the pleasure of gaming. Screen resolution is also worth noting. A screen with dull colors, insufficient light, and little contrast will not only kill the charm of your gaming experience but also waste your money. So having adequate clarity and resolution is a very important thing. There are many 4k HD TVs on the market now, but finding an HD 4k projector is not an easy task. It is important to note that a regular 1080p projector costs around $1400, while a 4k resolution projector will cost at least $2000. The Dangbei Mars Pro, however, is a 4k laser projector that costs only $1599. Not only that, but it also has 3200 ANSI lumens, so you can see a clear picture even in the daytime, giving you the ultimate gaming experience. It's a great value for money.
Input lag
Most gamers take the input lag very seriously, which affects their gaming experience. While gaming, every millisecond counts rather than a second which is why the input lag is a big deal for every gamer. If we look at the values, an input lag of fewer than 40 milliseconds is fine and is considered compromise worthy. In terms of input lag, the TV and the projector are about the same. Dangbei Mars Pro gaming projector put a lag of 20ms 4k 60 fps which means you'll have a great gaming experience when playing games on this gaming projector.
Conclusion
Buying a gaming projector has its perks, which include a better and more distinct picture quality in comparison to TVs, the option of zooming in and out from the projector screen depending on your need, affordability in contrast to TVs, and lastly, these are specifically designed for gaming purpose only. With Dangbei Mars Pro’s amazing processor and UI features, it is available for $1,599, which is a decent price for the market it is competing in with its many specs. But with the global shortage of chips, prices could rise at any time.
