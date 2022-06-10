Submit Release
The Puerto Rican Flag Rises in New York City Ahead of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ALERT

WHO:

The Board of The National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York has announced the Raising of Puerto Rico's flag high over New York City at Bowling Green Park. This very special event marks the beginning of the celebrations of the return of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to Fifth Avenue.

WHAT:

Presented by the National Puerto Rico Day Parade Inc., in cooperation with the Bowling Green Association, join Mayor Eric Adams for this very special ceremony. There will be special guests attending, live performances and more.

WHEN:

Friday, June 10, 2022

WHERE:

Bowling Green Park at Lower Manhattan is at Broadway & Morris Streets - Home of the "Charging Bull" Sculpture

Near all subway lines and right above Lexington Avenue

4/5 Bowling Green Station

About the National Puerto Rican Day Parade

The 65th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place on New York City’s Fifth Avenue from 43rd Street to 79th St, Sunday June 12, beginning at 11am. The celebration will be broadcast live on WABC-TV, Channel 7, starting at noon EDT. The Parade will also be broadcast on the ABC affiliated station in Puerto Rico, Telecinco (Channel 5) and streamed on the station’s website, abc7NY.com, and on the station’s free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

For more information about the Parade and the N.P.R.D.P. Scholarship Program, visit www.nprdpinc.org

For more information about the Flag Raising Ceremony contact
jrodriguez@nprdpinc.org

Jasmin Espada
Espada PR
