Downstate transit agencies eligible for new round of Rebuild Illinois grants

ILLINOIS, June 9 - Funding opportunity to grow, improve local transportation options





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a third and final round of proposals are being accepted through July 29 from downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program. The call for applications will determine the distribution of up to $132 million for projects that expand and improve transit service, increase transportation options and enhance quality of life in downstate communities.





"Regardless of size, transit providers fulfill an essential role in many communities throughout Illinois and play a vital part in the state's overall multimodal transportation network," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "The grant opportunities provided through the governor's capital program make sure we get transit providers the resources they need to improve and grow their ability to serve the public."





Applications and contact information are available at IDOT's Public Transportation Providers page. A webinar on the program will be held June 23. The webinar will address specific questions and review the application process. Awards will be announced this fall.





Gov. JB Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois identifies a total of $4.5 billion - $3 billion in bonding and $1.5 billion in new pay-as-you-go funding - to invest in transit throughout the state.





Through the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program, $355 million will be awarded via competitive grants to transit providers outside the Chicago area. The first and second round call for projects resulted in awards to 42 transit agencies, totaling $223 million. Among the projects funded so far are the purchase of hybrid buses by the city of Decatur, relocation of the downtown transfer center in Quincy and construction of the Murphysboro Depot by the Jackson County Mass Transit District.





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.



