Downstate transit agencies eligible for new round of Rebuild Illinois grants
ILLINOIS, June 9 - Funding opportunity to grow, improve local transportation options
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a third and final round of proposals are being accepted through July 29 from downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program. The call for applications will determine the distribution of up to $132 million for projects that expand and improve transit service, increase transportation options and enhance quality of life in downstate communities.
"Regardless of size, transit providers fulfill an essential role in many communities throughout Illinois and play a vital part in the state's overall multimodal transportation network," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "The grant opportunities provided through the governor's capital program make sure we get transit providers the resources they need to improve and grow their ability to serve the public."
Gov. JB Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois identifies a total of $4.5 billion - $3 billion in bonding and $1.5 billion in new pay-as-you-go funding - to invest in transit throughout the state.
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.