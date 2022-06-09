Macao Museum holds a carnival this weekend to promote cultural heritage

MACAU, June 9 - On the occasion of the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, the Macao Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will hold the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day Carnival 2022” from 11 and 12 June at the Mount Fortress Garden and the Macao Museum, in order to enhance the public’s knowledge of Macao’s cultural heritage. The event features a range of activities including game booths, experiential workshops, guided tours and theatre. The Carnival opening ceremony will be held on 11th, at 3 pm, at the Mount Fortress Garden, during which various prizes of the “2021 Guided Tour for Children in Practice Project” will also be awarded. The Macao Museum will be open to the public with free admission during the abovementioned period. All are welcome to visit.

The “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day Carnival 2022” will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm on 11 June and from 11 am to 5:30 pm on 12 June at the Mount Fortress Garden and the Macao Museum, featuring a rich variety of activities including thematic game booths, activities and demonstrations of almond cookies, dragon beard candies, herbal tea and Chinese pastries making. The Carnival also features stage performances of Baatyam percussion, lion dance, Portuguese folk dance, as well as Wing Chun, Taichi and Choi Lei Fat Martial Arts. In addition, a number of intangible cultural heritage experiential workshops will be held for families to participate. In response to the unstable weather conditions registered in the last few days, the organiser will make appropriate arrangements based on the actual situations on the days of the event.

This year’s Carnival features the activity “Gift Redemption with Stamps”. Public can collect stamps by participating in game booths or intangible cultural heritage experiential workshops to redeem gifts. Gifts are limited and available while stocks last. The Guia Lighthouse will be open to the public from 10 am to 5:30 pm, and the Macao Museum will be open to residents and tourists with free admission from 10 am to 6 pm (no admission after 5:30 pm) on 11 and 12 June. Meanwhile, guided tours are available at various cultural sites on 11 and 12 June. IC hopes to continuously promote the precious tangible and intangible cultural heritage in Macao through a diverse variety of activities, allowing residents to learn about Macao’s historical stories and experience the charm of cultural heritage. For more information about the activities of the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” and guided tours of the cultural sites, please visit the website www.icm.gov.mo/chd

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.