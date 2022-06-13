The Offer Company Launches Online Marketplace That Lets Homeowners Sell Directly To Buyers

Sellers can list their homes with ease and on their terms. Buyers get access to new exclusive homes that can’t be found anywhere else and for the first time, everyone can talk directly.

The Offer Company is the first company to reinvent how homes are bought and sold by introducing a consumers-first system.” — Chris Brown

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Offer Company launches a new kind of online marketplace that gives sellers a high return on home selling. Unlike old-style MLS listings, this tech-enabled marketplace connects home sellers directly with the buyers, simplifies the home selling process, minimizes the listing time, and is free to use.

According to Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Brown, “the platform is disrupting the existing home buying and selling process which is expensive, tedious and outdated. The Offer Company Marketplace has reimagined the home buying and selling experience where sellers put their listings in front of more buyers; buyers interact directly with sellers and by eliminating the middleman from the process, sellers make more from home selling.”

For home buyers, the marketplace brings in a modern tech-forward experience, with the ability to set up instant alerts, join waitlists, and schedule showings through one easy-to-use platform. They can also prequalify and privately contact the seller to get first-hand information. In addition, if a seller requires help, The Offer Company provides assistance through licensed experts.

“The Offer Company is the first company to reinvent how homes are bought and sold by introducing a consumers-first system,” said Brown. “the platform could be seen as a threat to the industry”, but notes “the trade-off is that more homes end up on the market, which helps minimize our region’s affordability crisis, and sellers see higher returns.”

The benefits of The Offer Company extend beyond giving easy access to home buying and selling. The online platform allows sellers to list homes without any risk and third-party commitments. The expedited process puts new homes on market earlier than the traditional real estate listing time, reducing it from around five weeks to five minutes, dramatically lowering barriers to selling. It is empowering home sellers, who now share the details of their homes directly with buyers. Sellers can also build a waitlist of qualified buyers while they consider a sale. They remain in complete control of the entire selling process, while they can test price, timing, and more.

The Offer Company Marketplace imparts maximum discretion with minimum disruption, with a selling experience that is personalized, easy, and faster than the traditional system. As the platform is free, the sellers get maximum value on their sale and also evade the hidden expenses usually incurred by listing on MLS (multiple listing system). In addition, sellers never feel rushed to sell a home as they would experience on a traditional MLS listing because there is no ‘days on market’ status that negatively adds to aging.

Since its launch in March 2022, the Offer Company has become the fastest-growing home buying and selling marketplace in the valley. The platform has successfully built up a network of over 5,000 buyers and hundreds of homes have been recently listed and sold via the marketplace. Currently, about 144 homes are listed for sale, and on average three new homes are added every day to the site. The company aims to double the number of homes on the Marketplace in the Phoenix Area by the year’s end, by streamlining the way homeowners list and sell homes with maximum profitability.

To learn more visit www.theofferco.com

###

ABOUT THE OFFER COMPANY

The Offer Company connects home buyers and sellers in a new tech-enabled way that helps everyone save time and money through an innovative online marketplace. Homebuyers and sellers come together to accomplish their homeownership goals through a trusted, flexible, and transparent system. Selling or buying a home through a conventional MLS listing is tedious, expensive, and stressful. Traditionally sellers spend thousands to reach potential buyers and buyers spend countless hours searching through a limited number of available homes. The Offer Company simplifies the process by providing easy online access, free listings, and faster connectivity to ensure a stress-free sale. The online Marketplace gives homeowners more control, flexibility, and peace of mind. Sellers can list their homes with ease and on their terms. Buyers get access to new exclusive homes that can’t be found anywhere else and for the first time, everyone can talk directly. Also, if either party requires help "with the hard stuff” The Offer Company has expert licensed advisors available.