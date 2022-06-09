RUSSIA, June 9 - The deputy prime ministers discussed trade and economic cooperation issues.

Alexander Novak’s working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov. The sides reviewed a number of issues regarding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as prospects for expanding integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union format.