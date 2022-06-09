RUSSIA, June 9 - The deputy prime ministers discussed trade and economic cooperation issues.
Alexander Novak’s working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov
Russian Deputy Prime
Minister Alexander Novak had a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of
the Republic of Belarus Yury Nazarov. The sides reviewed a number of issues
regarding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as prospects for
expanding integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union format.
