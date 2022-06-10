Gala Games chooses Unity to deliver on ambitious metaverse to delight gamers around the world
$20M professional services deal expands development team and real-time 3D platform expertise for VOXverse, the metaverse for Gala Games' VOX Collectible SeriesSAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gala, the rapidly growing web3 entertainment company, announced today that it has selected Unity to develop an ambitious metaverse for VOX. The deal will bring Unity’s Accelerate Solutions expertise in studio to support Gala’s development of the VOXverse - a living, breathing virtual world that is interoperable, immersive and ever-evolving.
“We’re humbled by the confidence the Unity team has in what we’re building,” said James Olden, Chief Strategy Officer of Gala Games. “We’re confident Will Wright’s vision for VOXverse will chart a course that will completely change how people think of ‘metaverses’ and lead the entire gaming industry to legitimizing web3 technologies for entertainment.”
The Unity team will be hands on to expand Gala’s internal team behind Mirandus and Gallium, the studio of The Sims creator Will Wright, to create a deeply social metaverse unlike any other.
“Our team is adept at collaborating with partners to identify their key challenges and help them craft elegant, effective solutions that span AR, VR, robotics and mixed reality environments,” said Ryan Peterson, VP of Accelerate Solutions, Unity. “We’re proud to have the chance to help Gala advance Will’s vision for a new, interactive style of gameplay.”
In VOXverse, every avatar has unique personalities and encounters, which dynamically change over time as a result of their in-game experiences. Players can build social influence, compete in factions, participate in world-building, own land in several dimensions, explore different terrains, and portal into Gala’s other live games.
With areas of the virtual city dedicated to VOX’s growing series of IP partners, including fantasy MMORPG Mirandus and AMC’s The Walking Dead, the world will continue to expand and reflect each serialized VOX drop. VOXverse represents the ambition, scale and confidence of Gala. Further plans for the future of Gala’s VOX entertainment vision will be announced at Galaverse, which returns on June 6 - 8 in Malta.
