Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,873 in the last 365 days.

Gala Games chooses Unity to deliver on ambitious metaverse to delight gamers around the world

Gala Games’ VOX characters.

Gala Games’ VOX characters.

Will Wright is making a game for Gala Games.

Will Wright is making a game for Gala Games.

VOX

$20M professional services deal expands development team and real-time 3D platform expertise for VOXverse, the metaverse for Gala Games' VOX Collectible Series

SAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gala, the rapidly growing web3 entertainment company, announced today that it has selected Unity to develop an ambitious metaverse for VOX. The deal will bring Unity’s Accelerate Solutions expertise in studio to support Gala’s development of the VOXverse - a living, breathing virtual world that is interoperable, immersive and ever-evolving.

“We’re humbled by the confidence the Unity team has in what we’re building,” said James Olden, Chief Strategy Officer of Gala Games. “We’re confident Will Wright’s vision for VOXverse will chart a course that will completely change how people think of ‘metaverses’ and lead the entire gaming industry to legitimizing web3 technologies for entertainment.”

The Unity team will be hands on to expand Gala’s internal team behind Mirandus and Gallium, the studio of The Sims creator Will Wright, to create a deeply social metaverse unlike any other.

“Our team is adept at collaborating with partners to identify their key challenges and help them craft elegant, effective solutions that span AR, VR, robotics and mixed reality environments,” said Ryan Peterson, VP of Accelerate Solutions, Unity. “We’re proud to have the chance to help Gala advance Will’s vision for a new, interactive style of gameplay.”

In VOXverse, every avatar has unique personalities and encounters, which dynamically change over time as a result of their in-game experiences. Players can build social influence, compete in factions, participate in world-building, own land in several dimensions, explore different terrains, and portal into Gala’s other live games.

With areas of the virtual city dedicated to VOX’s growing series of IP partners, including fantasy MMORPG Mirandus and AMC’s The Walking Dead, the world will continue to expand and reflect each serialized VOX drop. VOXverse represents the ambition, scale and confidence of Gala. Further plans for the future of Gala’s VOX entertainment vision will be announced at Galaverse, which returns on June 6 - 8 in Malta.

Gynethia Sung
Gala Games
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

VOXverse | The Vision

You just read:

Gala Games chooses Unity to deliver on ambitious metaverse to delight gamers around the world

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.