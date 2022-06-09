Submit Release
Rooks County man convicted of second degree intentional murder for 2020 death

KANSAS, June 9 - STOCKTON − (June 9, 2022) − A Rooks County man has been convicted of second degree intentional murder for the 2020 death of a woman in northwest Kansas, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 41, of Woodston, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury in Rooks County District Court after a seven-day trial. Rooks County District Judge Thomas J. Drees accepted the verdict. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. Wojtczuk previously pleaded guilty on October 4, 2021, to one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the murder charge.

Wojtzcuk was convicted for the April 8, 2020, death of Charity Northrop in Woodston. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office. 

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office and Rooks County Attorney Danielle Muir. 

