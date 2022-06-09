What to Know Before Buying a Car - SCDCA announces a special joint webinar with the FTC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Buying a car can be one of the most expensive decisions a consumer will ever make. From financing to fees, the process can be overwhelming. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is hosting a joint webinar with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) geared toward helping consumers know what selling practices to beware of and their rights when buying a car.

SCDCA will cover the Auto Guide for Consumers which includes general car buying tips, things to look for before signing the dotted line and resources for consumers who have questions or complaints about the car buying process. The FTC will review the rules of the Buyers Guide, more car buying tips and their resources on car buying.

What: Tips for Buying a Car with SCDCA and the FTC

When: June 16, 2022, from 2-3 p.m.

To Register: visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5369642479200641808. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

If consumers would like to order a physical copy of SCDCA’s Auto Guide for Consumers, fill out the brochure order form and it will be sent to the address you choose. Consumers can also look up and compare dealer closing fees by going to https://consumer.sc.gov/licensee-lookup. SCDCA also released an updated Auto Dealer Guide that is available to download. The Auto Dealer Guide gives an overview of various consumer protection laws and is meant to assist auto dealers in complying with those laws.

About the Federal Trade Commission

The Federal Trade Commission works to promote competition and protect and educate consumers. Learn more about consumer topics at consumer.ftc.gov, or report fraud, scams, and bad business practices at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Follow the FTC on social media, read consumer alerts and the business blog, and sign up to get the latest FTC news and alerts.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.