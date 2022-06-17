The Industry Birth of Home Health Diagnostics and Treatment
It Began with COVID-19, Now One Startup May Disrupt the Healthcare Industry - Unlocking the Future to Consumer Health Empowerment.
...over the next ten years, the Clear Health Pass Platform could potentially save more lives than were lost in the first two years of this devastating pandemic”FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two and a half have passed since the term of “normalcy” ended. Since 2020, the Pandemic has not only claimed 6.3 million innocent lives but has also made it nearly impossible to access routine healthcare services, treatments, and procedures. In early 2020, Clear Health Pass began the development of its COVID-19 testing platform. They recently submitted an EUA application to the FDA for a test that industry insiders believe is one of the most accurate tests to be brought to the market in 2022. Clear Health Pass's saliva-based COVID-19 Multi-Variant ID Lollipop Test™ provides quick and clear answers of COVID Infection Status. With pre-sales of over 20 million units per month for the next 12 months, you’d think the Company’s C.E.O. would be ecstatic but instead, a more apt description is “determined”. "This will not be our legacy," says John Cataldi, Clear Health Pass's C.E.O.; "the pandemic is tragic; we have all lost loved ones. Clear Health Pass does not fall into the category of pandemic profiteers like so many others. The mission of Clear Health Pass is to save lives and become the predominant leader in the Home Health Diagnostics and Self Care market sectors."
— Dr. Paul Slowey, Ph.D.
C.H.P. is pleased to announce both a corporate partnership and the onboarding of Dr. Paul Slowey Ph.D. A founding member of C.H.P.'s Science Advisory Board, a 26-year veteran in Salivary Biomarker detection, and C.E.O. of Oasis Diagnostics, a company founded in biomedical and device research. With this collaboration, Clear Health Pass has big plans to expand its COVID diagnostic platform and biomarker identification system to many other diagnostic tests. Dr. Slowey exclaims that "Clear Health Pass, in partnership with Oasis, is developing several groundbreaking at-home tests. Our goal is to provide early diagnosis and treatment of preventable diseases. Our tests can identify biomarkers for the detection of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, gender-specific cancers (lymphoma, ovarian, colorectal, breast, pancreatic, and prostate), heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and even increased likelihood of suicide."
According to Global Management Consulting Company, McKinsey & Company, COVID-19 has caused a massive acceleration in telehealth use, with consumer adoption skyrocketing. In 2020, McKinsey projected the acceleration of consumer/provider adoption of telehealth and the extension of telehealth beyond urgent care could cause exponential increases in virtual patient visits. If correct, the privatization of such services for the U.S. market alone could equate to over $250 billion in health care spending.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the ten leading causes of death are responsible for three-quarters of all deaths in the United States. Dr. Slowey is confident Clear Health Pass's platform could make a huge impact on these numbers. "Clear Health Pass's Home Health Diagnostics and Treatment Platform will provide life-saving preventive care and treatment for millions of Americans. Suppose consumer adaptation numbers mirror that of telehealth. In that case, over the next ten years, the Clear Health Pass Platform could potentially save more lives than were lost in the first two years of this devastating pandemic. Moreover, it could solve many of the issues that inhibit access to healthcare that most Americans now face. I believe I can speak for the entire team when I say that THAT is a legacy we can all be proud of!"
Clear Health Pass Holdings, LLC is a minority/veteran-operated organization in partnership as tribal representative of federally recognized Native American Tribes. Clear Health Pass was founded with one mission: To save lives today and every day. We do this by providing a bio-science trifecta: diagnostic testing, telehealth/treatment, and bioinformatics, Subject to FDA Regulations and Compliance.
About Oasis Diagnostics®
Founded in 2002, Oasis Diagnostics® provides non-invasive saliva-based technology for rapid testing, sample collection, and molecular diagnostics [D.N.A., R.N.A., and proteins]. The Company's mission is to detect diseases and medical disorders early, utilizing non-invasive test specimens, particularly oral fluids (saliva). A portfolio of issued U.S. covers the Company's range of collection and [future] diagnostic tools, E.U., and international patents.
