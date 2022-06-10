Zuar Presents Data Pipeline & Portals Tech at Snowflake Summit 2022
At the Snowflake Summit event, Zuar will be showcasing numerous technologies that provide expanded capabilities to Snowflake customers.
One of the reasons people love Snowflake is the ecosystem of amazing third-party solutions that easily integrate with our offerings. Zuar is a great example of this.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuar will be attending Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas, June 13-16, and showcasing numerous technologies that provide expanded capabilities to Snowflake customers.
The firm’s Mitto ETL+ platform gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources and into Snowflake for analytics. Mitto automates all steps of the process, ensuring you have clean data without the hassle. What’s more, Mitto can also pull data out of Snowflake, implementing the same automated data work to ensure it’s ready to be combined with data from other sources to provide a full 360-degree view of critical information.
“One of the reasons people love Snowflake is the ecosystem of amazing third-party solutions that easily integrate with our offerings.” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake “Zuar is a great example of this, providing our customers with cost effective solutions for seamless data collaboration with Snowflake.”
Another tool available are Zuar Portals. The company offers flexible portal options, which allow organizations to easily embed insights into applications such as Salesforce, websites, intranets, etc. Organizations can use Portals to monetize their data or provide simple yet secure access to their staff, partners, vendors, etc. This can be one of the easiest ways to disseminate Snowflake data as actionable intelligence.
“I have to admit that I’m quite excited for this year’s Snowflake Summit.” said Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar. “We’re seeing more and more Zuar customers looking to optimize their Snowflake platform. This event is a real opportunity to both see what’s on the horizon for Snowflake, and to share with existing Snowflake customers some really exciting Zuar technologies that they can utilize.”
–About Zuar–
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos, and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
