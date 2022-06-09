Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Friday, June 10

June 9, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE, MD (June 9, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.

Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-06-10.aspx

At the meeting, the State Board will conduct State Board Executive Director Candidate interviews. The session is expected to conclude at 4:15 p.m.

# # #

6.9.22 MSBE Special Meeting Press Release