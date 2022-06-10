RealCloverDog Announces Upcoming Challenge to Find Lucky Clovers $1000 First Prize
Dogs can develop incredible talents. We can help teach a furry best to find 4-leaf clovers and share the luck.
Dogs are like 4-Leaf Clovers, Special to Find and Lucky to Have”METUCHEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Clover Challenge: Lucky clovers are rare but not impossible to find. We have discovered a special way to help find them by training a dog to help. Yes, it’s true. One's pet is capable of incredible things when they are properly trained. RealCloverDog can show you how.
— Prada
The Lucky Clover Challenge is to find 4-leaf clovers. One might uncover a 5, 6 or even more leaf clovers. Post a video with a dog helping to find it. Check out our videos @realcloverdog (please follow) for examples. Upload and post with #realcloverdog, #rcdchallenge and #sharetheluck. Share and tag a minimum of 5 people.
Start practicing and uploading video's now! Early pre-entries will still qualify when the Official Challenge Start Date is announced.
Winner of the best submitted video wins $1000. See Official Entry Rules and Registration at www.realcloverdog.com
Good luck and have fun. Let's share the luck around the world.
