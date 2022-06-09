UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Oconto County, Wis.

TOWNSHIP OF OCONTO, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Township of Oconto, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

DCI is requesting anyone who witnessed the incident that led to a shooting yesterday at approximately 2:52pm on Highway 41 near Frog Pond Road to contact DCI at (800) 394-6215 and leave a message with what was witnessed and how to contact you.

Beginning at approximately 2:41 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Highway 41. At approximately 2:52 p.m., an Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle matching that description and made contact with the vehicle on the side of Highway 41 in the area of Frog Pond Road.

The Sheriff’s Deputy saw the injured driver exit the vehicle and while tending to the driver’s injuries, a passenger of the same vehicle, who was armed with a knife, exited the vehicle. The passenger approached the Sheriff’s Deputy and refused to comply with commands. The Sheriff’s Deputy discharged their weapon, striking the passenger. First aid was rendered; however, the subject died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.