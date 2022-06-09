Fox Street Bridge over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) to Close at Night Next Week for Deck Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Fox Street over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in Philadelphia will be closed and detoured on Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for deck repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the overnight closure, Fox Street motorists will be directed to use Roberts Avenue and Queen Lane to the adjacent Henry Avenue bridge. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge closure for residents and businesses.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $92.4 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. More project information is available at www.us1wav.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

