DEBUT AUTHOR CRAFTS ENTERTAINING DETECTIVE STORY TO HELP READERS UNDERSTAND DEFECTS IN OUR NATION’S HEALTH CARE SYSTEM
THE THEORY OF IRV by Greg Vigdor
The author takes us on a quest to understand what’s wrong with healthcare (hint: a lot!) and how to fix it.”UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What matters more than your health? And the health care system that is supposed to keep you healthy or fix your medical care problems?
— Marcia Peterson, Amazon Reviewer
Imagine learning more about this major social issue and its problems through an entertaining public health detective mystery story -- a compelling tale that begins with the threat of a pandemic and moves onto something far more sinister.
THE THEORY OF IRV: AN AMERICAN HEALTH POLICY DETECTIVE STORY by Greg Vigdor provides a suspenseful journey through not just the storyline of the book’s plot, but an overview of American health policy. How it came to be a hundred years ago. How it has adapted in the last several decades. Perhaps more importantly, how we can fix it so we can have better health and healthcare for all Americans into the future.
The author is well qualified to discuss the subject, with over 40 years of experience as a CEO, policy expert, advocate, manager and consultant in a variety of health care leadership roles.
Learn about the defects in the American health care system that create problems for the people that rely on it, like you. Many believe it to be broken, in need of fundamental repair. Meanwhile, solutions offered up to this have become a political football game, rife with politics and divisive ideology, none of which seems to make things better.
Our heroes must confront a myriad of obstacles and threats to solve the fictitious tale. Along the way, they must also deal with America’s broken health care system and the defenders of its status quo, and they try to resolve this too.
THE THEORY OF IRV has been described as “Andromeda Strain meets Garp meets U.S. Healthcare Policy 305.”
The book also tells part of the story of the not-for-profit Washington Health Foundation (washhealthfoundation.org). Formed in 1992, WHF has worked to improve health and health care, including major health reform. With this book, WHF is making another run at this proposition.
Proceeds from the sale of this book will go to WHF, with the hope that the resolution of the fictional story of Irv can finally become reality.
The book has been described as “an entertaining look at the forces that shape our health and our medical care” by Amazon reviewer Jeff.
“By the time the mystery is unraveled, you will also have received an enlightening tutorial on the U.S. health care system, its history, its problems, and some proposals for improving it,” says Amazon reviewer Richard R.
THE THEORY OF IRV is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
With over 40 years of experience in improving health and health care, Greg Vigdor is uniquely positioned to offer up practical ideas for how America can fix its broken health care system. Greg has served as a CEO, policy expert, advocate, manager and consultant in a variety of health care leadership roles. Now, he is an author, sharing his insights about the system and how to change it for the better. He is doing this through blogs and other writings as President of the not-for-profit Washington Health Foundation. He now is also doing this as the author of The Theory of Irv: An American Health Policy Detective Story.
Greg Vigdor
Washington Health Foundation
+1 480-621-1480
gregvigdor@cox.net