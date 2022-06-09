Rockhill Drive, Old Lincoln Highway Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions are planned next week on Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, for construction activities related to the ongoing U.S. 1 Improvement Project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, June 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Rockhill Drive will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard for shoulder paving;

Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, Rockhill Drive will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard for line striping and construction barrier placement; and

Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 16, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, intermittent traffic stoppages will occur on southbound Old Lincoln Highway between Bristol Road and Hulmeville Road for overhead bridge beam erection at the U.S. 1 overpass.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

