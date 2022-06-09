Chief Justice Announces New Workgroup to Enhance Timely Judgments in Appellate Courts

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye today named First District Administrative Presiding Justice Jim Humes as chair of the Appellate Caseflow Workgroup to review Courts of Appeal workflow, polices, procedures, and case management processes to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in rendering timely judgments.
