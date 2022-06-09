(Subscription required) The law allows the controller to seize private assets after the owner has not been active for a specified period time, typically three years, and to use the funds for state obligations without paying restitution.
You just read:
Unclaimed Property Law is unconstitutional, suit says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.