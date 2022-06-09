Province launches public engagement on strengthening Great Bear Rainforest

CANADA, June 9 - 2022

The Province and First Nations technical representatives complete their review of GBR implementation and develop a consensus package of potential changes for public consultation.

Coast Funds’ investments in First Nations conservation and economic development reach $105.9 million for 432 unique projects in the Great Bear Rainforest.

2021

The legislated periodic review of Great Bear Rainforest implementation begins, led by representatives from the Province, coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council.

The first round of landscape reserve designs (LRDs) receive government-to-government endorsement, beginning the last phase in the completion of the old-growth reserve network.

An interim policy was agreed government-to-government to delay harvest decisions for areas without First-Nations-endorsed LRDs.

2020

Coastal First Nations and the Province of British Columbia sign a memorandum of understanding to continue and expand their work to protect the environment and boost the regional economy.

2019

The province invests $2.5 million over three years to support conservation and capacity funding for ecological monitoring, aquatic habitat restoration, First Nations strategic planning and land and marine stewardship.

2018

B.C. government ends grizzly bear hunting in the province.

2017

B.C. government passes the Great Bear Rainforest (Forest Management) Act to conserve 85% of the forest and 70% of old growth.

2016

B.C. government enacts new Great Bear Rainforest Land Use Order to legally implement elements of the announcement.

2015

B.C. government, after government-to-government discussions, invites public comments on a new proposed Great Bear Rainforest Land Use Order and potential new Special Forest Management Areas.

2014

Joint Solutions Project submits detailed recommendations to B.C. government, coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council.

2010-2011

B.C. government reaches reconciliation protocol agreements with coastal First Nations and Nanwakolas Council. One outcome is to increase First Nations’ participation in the forest sector and in protecting cultural and social interests.

2009

The Province establishes 114 conservancies and 21 biodiversity, mining and tourism areas between 2006 and 2009.

B.C. government amends the land use orders to protect 50% of natural historic old-growth forests; all participants agree to a ﬁve-year work plan to implement ecosystem-based management.

2007

New legal land-use orders are established for the South Central Coast and Central North Coast.

2006

B.C. and First Nations announce the Coast Land Use Decision and commit to ecosystem-based management throughout the Great Bear Rainforest.

2003-2004

Planning participants deliver consensus recommendations to the B.C. government; discussions begin with area First Nations governments.

2000

Several coastal forest companies and environmental groups agree to collaborate through a joint solutions project.

1996

Land and resource management planning begins on the coast of B.C.