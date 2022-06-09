Public comment period begins on Kicking Horse River bridges

CANADA, June 9 - The public is invited to attend an open house on Thursday, June 23, 2022, for information about the future of the Kicking Horse River bridges.

The bridges are nearing the end of their life, and work is underway to design a replacement.

Staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will hold an open house to provide an overview of the Highway 95 Kicking Horse River Bridges 1 & 2 Project, and present a new project concept for public comment and review.

The Kicking Horse River bridges are an essential connection for residents to businesses, services and amenities in the area. They also provide a key regional link between Highway 1 and several communities along Highway 95 between Golden and Cranbrook.

In-person public open house:

Thursday, June 23, 2022; 3-7 p.m.

Golden Civic Centre, Great Hall

806-10th Ave. S.

Golden

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the project from June 23 until July 15, 2022, through the open house or independently. Comments provided during the engagement period will be used to complete the design and advance the business case.

The open house materials and feedback form will be posted on the project website for review and comment from June 23 to July 15.

If you are unable to attend the open house, you can review the display boards and fill out the online survey by July 15, 2022 at: www.gov.bc.ca/highway95goldenbridges

A feedback form from the project website can be printed and mailed by July 15, 2022 to:

Ministry of Transportation Infrastructure

Attn: Tim Dyer, Project Manager

310 Ward St.

Nelson, B.C. V1L 5S4

Learn More:

For more information about the project, visit: gov.bc.ca/highway95goldenbridges