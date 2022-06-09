Dumpster Rental Lafayette LA Company Dumpit.biz Offer Same Day Service

/EIN News/ -- Youngsville, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youngsville, Louisiana -

Dumpit.biz, a family owned, dumpster rental company based in Lafayette, LA, is pleased to provide dumpsters for any project that requires the removal of waste and debris. Dumpit.biz has built A reputation for being one of the most dependable dumpster rental services in the area. Learn more here: DumpIt.biz - Lafayette.



Those choosing to rent a dumpster in Lafayette are not always contractors and large construction companies, and a large number of customers can be homeowners or small business owners. As many of these individuals have quickly discovered, a dumpster rental is the best solution for those who want to get rid of a lot of garbage quickly (and affordably) without having to drive to a local dump, landfill or transfer station in Lafayette. The company offers several sizes of roll-off dumpsters, and their flat rates keep costs low and predictable.

A wide range of dumpsters are available, based on the purpose they are designed to serve. The company offers 10-yard, 15-yard, 20-yard, 30-yard and 40-yard dumpsters for construction and demolition as well as mixed waste loading. They also offer a 14-yard concrete dumpster, 14-yard dirt dumpster and 14-yard shingles dumpster. All these rentals can be obtained for two weeks for the base price (with the company charging $15 per additional day of rental). The weight included in the base price varies for each dumpster, and customers can clarify with the company’s representatives to see which would be best suited for their needs.

Customers who are renting a dumpster in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for the first time will find that the team can provide them with helpful dumpster rental tips — along with information on the available rentals, including dumpster sizes, dumpster rental prices and any other information they may need to know. As an example, the company’s 10-yard dumpster can accommodate a small household, garage, or attic cleanout, and is rented out for $250 for a construction load or $350 for a mixed waste load. The company’s 15-yard dumpster, which can be used by homeowners for yard debris, is rented out for $275 for a construction load or $375 for a mixed waste load. The 20-yard dumpster, which is best suited for a large household that is moving or in the process of renovating, can be rented out for $325 for a construction load or $425 for a mixed waste load. The 30-yard dumpster, generally used by many contractors, roofers for a one-day job, can be rented out for $400 for a construction load or $525 for a mixed waste load. Learn more here: Dumpster Rental Lafayette LA.



DumpIt.Biz is a waste removal provider serving the greater Lafayette area and beyond with over 20 years of experience in the industry. In addition to dumpsters and roll-off containers, the company also provides on-demand portable toilet and concrete washout services. Their porta-potty rentals include standard portable restrooms, graded flushing restrooms, ADA-accessible portable toilets and more. On the other hand, their concrete washout services are self-contained, watertight and portable roll-off bins that exceed US EPA, State EPA and regional guidelines. The company is also fully licensed and insured to serve all residential and commercial waste removal needs, ensuring that their customers can turn to the DumpIt.Biz team without fear of any surprise expenses.



The company states, “Whether you are a DIYer working on a home improvement project or a professional contractor with obligations to a customer, you want your construction, demolition or waste cleaning task to go as smoothly as possible. You don’t want to be scurrying around looking for a good place to dump waste while you try to focus on the main task at hand. The ideal solution is to rent a dumpster that can be used to keep your waste organized and have it rolled away by professionals when you are done with it. DumpIt.Biz has been providing these exact services in Lafayette, LA for a long time now. We use GPS locators in our vehicles to ensure on-time delivery. Our skilled drivers are certified to work in construction, corporate events, weddings, concerts, disaster relief and more, and they will transport our clean, functional, and reliable dumpsters on time without damaging your property.” Learn more here: Dumpster Rental Lafayette LA.



DumpIt.Biz serves Lafayette, Youngsville, Broussard, Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, Sulphur, Port Barre, Breaux Bridge, Crowley, Milton, New Iberia and all areas in-between. To learn more about the services provided, customers may visit the company’s website or contact the team directly.

