News Release – Governor Cox and UDVMA recognize Servicemember of the Year award recipients

June 9, 2022

Contacts:

Taylor Ricks

Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs

801-900-1906, tricks@utah.gov

Governor Cox and UDVMA recognize Servicemember of the Year award recipients

SALT LAKE CITY (June 9, 2022) The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Governor Spencer J. Cox participated in the second annual Servicemember of the Year Awards ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The purpose of the awards was to recognize the outstanding performers from each of the major military entities in the state representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force, from active duty, guard and reserve organizations.

“The awardees represent the best of the military in Utah,” said Governor Cox. “Each one of them has a unique story and if they were asked for their comments, I am sure they would say a few things: first, that they are very appreciative and honored to receive the recognition; next, that there are so many others that should be recognized other than them, that they are humbled and a little embarrassed to be here, but mostly they would talk about working within such great organizations as a team, and this is really a team award.”

Beginning in March, each major military organization in Utah submits nominees for 12 different award categories. The nominees are reviewed by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and the winners are determined through a selection process. The categories and awardees for 2022 are listed below.

Award recipients :

Military Service Award - Kearston Cutrubus

Enlisted Member of the Year - Staff Sgt Ciara Loman, Utah Air National Guard

Non-commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt Sierra Beers, 419th Fighter Wing, Hill

Senior Non-commissioned Officer - Master Sgt Henry Matsouka, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill

1st Sgt of the Year - Master Sgt Brian Carpenter, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill

Honor Guard Member of the Year - Specialist Brian Jordan, Utah Army National Guard

Warrant Officer of the Year - Cw2 Nicholas Pantuso, Utah Army National Guard

Company Grade Officer of the Year - Captain Ryan Landon, Minuteman III program, Hill

Field Grade Officer of the Year - Major Ryan Button, 75th Air Base Wing

Civilian Member of the Year (Category I) - Anthony Bott, Tooele Army Depot

Civilian Member of the Year (Category II) - David Veglia, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill

Civilian Member of the Year (Category III) - Dr. Carolyn Stwertka, GBSD Program, Hill



Video of the ceremony can be viewed HERE. Photos are available HERE.

# # #