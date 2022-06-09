SkyH20 Inc. Emerges as the World Leader in Atmospheric Water Generation
Walter L. Schindler PhD, JD, Serves as Chairman of the International Advisory Board of SkyH20 Inc.
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
“Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) continues his path of success in 2022 by serving as the Chairman of the International Advisory Board of SkyH20 Inc, the emerging world leader in atmospheric water generation (AWG), thereby continuing his pioneering work in Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable strategies. SkyH20 Inc. (https://www.skyh20.com ) is driving a new sustainable infrastructure investment class by innovating, advancing, and scaling Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG).
SkyH20 Inc. has succeeded by creating a breakthrough innovation in the commercial development of very large systems that create clean drinkable water from the air we breathe. SkyH20 succeeds by combining cutting-edge technology, scientific research, and successful commercial development at industrial scale. Although the Company’s first large developments are in Texas, based around Houston, significant international projects have been initiated all over the world.
Walter L. Schindler has recently added creative sustainable leaders Kat McFarlin and John DeMarco to the team in order to create a new dimension of Transformation: a new “fifth dimension” of media, consulting and distribution services under the heading of The Sustainable Foundation Group, LLC, in order to provide to clients creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising vertical and investment vehicles, and empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.
In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyer International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations.
Under Schindler’s leadership, Transformation’s mission is to address the sustainability challenges of the real world with profit objectives that are based on market returns on equity. Dr. Schindler added: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words “to encourage you” when I asked her why she organized the reception and dinner. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth.”
