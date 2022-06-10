OneDigital Selects S&A Communications as Agency of Record for the Carolinas
We’re excited to partner with S&A Communications to elevate our brand in the Carolinas. Working with a firm with such a deep history in the southeast was a great fit to achieve our goals in the region”CARY, NC, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm, has named S&A Communications as its agency of record. S&A Communications will provide OneDigital with public relations and marketing support for the Carolinas, including content marketing, media relations, event sponsorships and social media marketing.
— Mark McLean, OneDigital Senior Managing Principal for the Carolinas
OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation; their services today include employee benefits, HR consulting, financial services, and wealth management.
“It is our honor to work with OneDigital’s talented team of professionals committed to a wholistic and innovative approach to improve their clients’ businesses,” Chuck Norman, APR, S&A Communications Owner/Principal said. “OneDigital works as an extension of their clients’ teams, true partners – just like we do,” Norman added.
OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing companies every year since 2007 and is currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance's list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers.
“We’re excited to partner with S&A Communications to elevate our brand in the Carolinas. Working with a firm with such a deep history in the southeast was a great fit to achieve our goals and objectives in the region,” said Mark McLean, OneDigital’s Senior Managing Principal for the Carolinas.
###
About S&A Communications
S&A Communications is an integrated marketing brand that grew from deep-seated PR roots and evolved into a full-service marketing, PR and communications agency with a team of strategic thinking professionals whose driving goal is to outthink, outwork and outperform on behalf of each client. Our nationwide base of clients looks to us for public relations, marketing, design, digital, SEO/SEM, photography, event-planning, social media, and custom-publishing services. S&A Communications is the North Carolina member of the distinguished Public Relations Global Network and was named a top 200 PR agency in the US by Forbes. For more information, visit sacommunications.com or call 919-674-6020.
About OneDigital
OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital’s commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.
OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit onedigital.com.
Chuck Norman, APR
S&A Communications
+1 919-625-9873
cnorman@sacommunications.com