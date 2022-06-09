Submit Release
Job Announcement - Supreme Court Law Clerks

Second-year law students interested in applying for a one-year appointment as a law clerk to the North Dakota Supreme Court should submit one (1) copy of the following:

  1. A letter of application addressed to:
    The Honorable Lisa Fair McEvers
    North Dakota Supreme Court
    Judicial Wing, 1st Floor
    600 East Boulevard Avenue
    Bismarck, ND 58505-0530
  2. An autobiographical sketch summarizing your life and career from childhood until
    the present.
  3. A curriculum vitae containing the following information:
    (1) Applicant’s name, home address, college address, email address, and
    telephone number.
    (2) Secondary schools attended.
    (3) Pre-law and law schools attended.
    (4) Class standing.
    (5) Law review and other legal writings.
    (6) Extracurricular activities.
    (7) Awards and honors.
    (8) Employment record.
    (9) Military record.
    (10) Three references. It is acceptable to list the same individuals who provide
    letters of recommendation.
    (11) Any other information the applicant believes would bear upon the
    applicant’s qualifications as a law clerk.
  4. Undergraduate transcript.
  5. L.S.A.T. score report.
  6. Law school application for admission.
  7. Law school transcript to date of application. [One official transcript.]
  8. Three letters of recommendation, including at least one from a member of the
    law school faculty.
  9. A writing sample that has been edited only by the applicant.

The current salary is $71,364 per year.

The Court requires an individual selected to serve as a law clerk to be legally authorized to work in the United States and expects the individual to successfully complete law school education, take a bar examination of the applicant’s choice before beginning the clerkship, and commit to completing a full one-year term from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.

Candidates will be subject to a criminal background check.

APPLICATIONS ARE DUE JULY 6, 2022.

