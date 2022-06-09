Huffman, Peterson graduate from Institute for Court Management

The North Dakota Court System had two of the nine graduates from the 50th class of the Institute for Court Management's Court Executive Development Program.

Megan Huffman, Cass County Clerk of Court, and Shawn Peterson, Director of Juvenile Court for Unit 1, are now Fellows of the Institute for Court Management.

The graduation was conducted remotely on Friday, June 3.

During the ceremony, Peterson was recognized with the Vice President’s Award for of Merit for Applied Research as presented by John Meeks, Vice President, Institute for Court Management. Peterson’s research was conducted on the Predictive Accuracy of the Youth Assessment Screening Instrument (YASI) in North Dakota.

ICM Fellows complete a rigorous four-step process that measures an individual’s aptitude in court management, research, and executive leadership through three levels of certification.

Since 1970, the Institute has delivered training and education to judicial branch personnel in emerging areas of court leadership and management concepts, case management, human resources management, court performance standards, and other areas deemed critical to professional development.

The ICM Fellows program offers the only intensive educational program for court professionals in the U.S. For more information, visit www.ncsc.org/education-and-careers/icm-fellows.