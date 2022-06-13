Author DL Davies Publishes a Breathtaking Dystopian Novel: A Delight for the Reader's Soul

Gee, book cover D L Davies

SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is growing tense with all the significant events happening day in and day out, from the terrifying effects of worldwide plastic pollution to international war threats ignited by the bombing of Ukraine. Inevitable chaos is waiting to be unleashed upon this world. In the book "Gee" by D L Davies, a dystopian world unfolds within our grasp. With each page, Davies unravels a perfect ploy to entice his readers' emotional and mental tension through the story of a kid named George Elandier Evansen or better addressed as "Gee," living in a post-apocalyptic era.

D L Davies is a 79-year-old military veteran, welder, and auto mechanic who loves to create fictional realities of our world both in the past and the future. He is the profound author of the impressive Cuauhtémoc Series with four standing books. Davies takes pride in his works, with his book, Gee, at the forefront of his recent publication.

Aside from the eventful story plot and the vividly expounded settings, Davies could inculcate fantasy into reality with ease. An editorial review by Philip Zorarro from Hollywood Book Review shared, "To underestimate Gee by his aw-shucks demeanor is to your regret. Gee may be young but is scrappy. He will fight for what's right in every situation. A flight from a group of bullies leads to the discovery of a large cache of goods. Gee possesses a magical ability to gain access to these goods almost at will."

There is greatness to every struggle one will encounter. Gee is the epitome of what is the calm amid the chaos and justice amid the treachery. The book takes readers to a place where survival is at its worst state, a cannibalistic state. Despite his "gifts," Gee still finds himself losing everyone he cares for. However, this does not take away what humanity is left of this young boy.

Zorarro then adds, "Gee is a positive tale about the most negative of scenarios, dwelling in a damaged world. Gee quickly proves a worthwhile protagonist worth getting behind in his attempts to persevere in a decaying society. Gee's supernatural abilities are only outdone by his depth of compassion. Author D L Davies has created a character whose circumstances are tragic but possesses an inner resolve which speaks volumes. Gee has no quit in him, which makes him all the more worthwhile."

D L Davies is also quite the tantalizing author. The Moving Words Review writes, "What I liked most was the style and language the author used. The conversational style and well-thought-out humor serve a flawless reading experience." His readers have been constantly amazed since his Cuauhtémoc Series, only to experience that one-of-a-kind plot with Gee.

What might he publish next? Let's hope to find out soon!

The Trailer - Gee