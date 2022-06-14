Pride in Power: Challenges and opportunities of coming out in the energy sector
Edison Energy to host Virtual Impact RoundTable Tuesday, June 28
So far this year, there have been almost 350 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in nearly 40 states, making a conversation like this one more critical than ever before.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy will hold a virtual roundtable focusing on the challenges and opportunities in the energy sector for LGBTQ+ individuals and the companies that employ them.
Topics to be discussed include:
- How do LGBTQ+ individuals navigate the energy space as industry professionals?
- What are the complexities of “coming out” in the energy sector, particularly in today’s political climate?
- How can the energy sector move the needle on LGBTQ+ inclusion? And why should individuals outside of that community care about LGBTQ+ inclusion?
Join Edison Energy for a bold and compelling conversation around the LGBTQ+ experience within the energy sector. Our distinguished panel of industry experts will discuss the complexities of coming out in a predominantly straight and conservative sector, the challenges and opportunities that visibility presents, and how stakeholders within the energy space can help make the industry more inclusive.
What: Pride in Power: Challenges and opportunities of coming out in the energy sector
When: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, noon-1 pm ET (9 am - 10 am PT), in recognition of the Stonewall Uprising
Where: Online, free registration here.
Panelists will include:
Shuli Goodman, Executive Director, LF Energy
Shuli is the Founder and Executive Director at LF Energy, a new Linux Foundation project that supports open source innovation in the energy and electricity sectors. LF Energy’s ambition is to accelerate the energy transition and the decarbonization of the world’s economies. Having spent the early part of her career enabling some of the world’s largest companies to become Internet-ready, Shuli has brought her digital-first, cross-industry background to the electricity sector. Shuli holds a doctorate in Organizational Systems focused on innovation and the energy transition, and has nearly three decades of experience in the startup and ongoing support of governance and multi-stakeholder engagement bodies. Her goal is to inspire, train, and enable 10,000 developers within the next 10 years to digitally transform the world’s power systems.
Avery Hammond, Clean Energy Analyst, Edison Energy
As a Clean Energy Analyst at Edison Energy, Avery assesses renewable energy market risks and opportunities to ensure that the needs of her clients are met effectively and efficiently. Avery focuses on key policy and market drivers impacting PPA procurement in North America and regularly communicates with renewable energy developers across major US markets. Avery also serves as co-chair for Women@Edison, the employee resource group dedicated to the advancement and support of women working at Edison Energy.
Drew Murphy, SVP of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Sustainability, Edison International
As the Senior Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development, and Sustainability at Edison International, Drew is responsible for managing the strategic planning process for Edison International and its subsidiaries and oversees the analysis of emerging trends in the industry and their impact on Edison International’s regulated utility and competitive businesses. He also serves as the executive sponsor of Lighthouse, Edison’s business resource group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. Before joining Edison International, Drew served as the Senior Managing Director of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, where he headed the utilities, energy, and power team in North America, and held several senior executive roles at NRG Energy, including President, Northeast Region and General Counsel. He is a former partner at the law firm of Hunton & Williams LLP, where he worked in the New York, London, and Washington, D.C offices leading the global energy and project finance practice. Drew earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a Juris Doctor from George Washington University.
Moderator: Elana Knopp, Senior Content Writer, Edison Energy
Elana leads Edison Energy’s content development, creating thought leadership pieces with Edison team members and industry experts, and crafting client engagement and communications strategies. She is a former renewable energy reporter, covering federal policy and project development. She also served as the communications director for NJ-based environmental organization NY/NJ Baykeeper. She spent the bulk of her career as an investigative reporter, covering New Jersey politics, social justice issues, education, and the environment. Elana is the recipient of several journalism awards, including from the New Jersey Press Association and the Garden State Journalists Association. She has been recognized by Montclair University’s Center for Cooperative Media, featured in Politico’s New Jersey Playbook, and has served as a guest lecturer at Rutgers University. Elana is a member of Edison’s DEIJ Taskforce.
About Edison Energy
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) is a global energy advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, transportation electrification, energy optimization, and energy supply. Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. For more information, please visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/
