Project to Replace Route 6N Bridge in Conneaut Township, Erie County to Start Soon

​The project to replace the twin pipes that carry Route 6N (Route 3006) over Marsh Run in Conneaut Township, Erie County is slated to start later this month.

The bridge is located on Route 6N, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 226.

The project will include replacing the existing pipes with a precast box culvert. Work will also include some minimal work to upgrade the super elevation of the roadway approaching the bridge. The roadway alignment will remain the same.

Work is expected start June 27, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed by August 29, 2022.

Separate truck and car detours will be required during construction. The car detour will be posted using Cherry Hill Road (Route 3002) and Barney Road (Route 3003). The proposed truck detour will be posted using Route 18 and Interstate 90. Porky Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately three days while the roadway is paved.

The existing structure was built in 1976 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,300 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The majority of the work will be completed by employees from the PennDOT Erie County maintenance facility.

Shingledecker's Welding, Inc., of Franklin, PA will also assist with the project. The contract cost is $113,995.42, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

