Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 13
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Townships
|Activity
|4012
|Cemetery Road
|Marion
|
Tail Ditching
|3007
|Benbrook
|Butler
|Parallel Pipe
|1019
|Fenelton Road
|Donegal
|Finish pave
|3018
|Rowan Road
|Cranberry
|Finish pave
|1011
|Grant St
|Summit
|Finish pave
|3004
|McCalmont
|Butler
|Milling
|2018
|Sarver Road
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement
|8
|Pittsburgh Road
|Butler
|Patching
|68
|Chicora Road
|Summit/Oakland
|Patching
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at 724-284-8800.