Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,703 in the last 365 days.

Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 13

State Routes Local Road Names Townships Activity
4012 Cemetery Road Marion

Tail Ditching

 
3007 Benbrook Butler Parallel Pipe
1019 Fenelton Road Donegal Finish pave
3018 Rowan Road Cranberry Finish pave
1011 Grant St Summit Finish pave
3004 McCalmont Butler Milling
2018 Sarver Road Buffalo Pipe Replacement
 8 Pittsburgh Road Butler Patching
68 Chicora Road Summit/Oakland Patching

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at 724-284-8800.

You just read:

Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.