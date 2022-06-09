Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 13

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
I 80 I 80 WB Rest Area Washington Bridge Maintenance
SR 0949 SR 949- Sigel Area Eldred Shoulder Cutting
SR 2008 Panic Knoxdale Road Panic Seal Coat
SR 2019 Airport Road Wishaw Seal Coat
SR 2023 Knoxdale Road McCalmont Seal Coat
SR 2027 Wishaw Road Wishaw Seal Coat
SR 2031 Reynoldsville/ Sykesville Road Winslow Bridge Maintenance
SR 3008 Number 8 Road Young Pipe Replacement
SR 3016 Oliverburg Road McCalmont Seal Coat
US 322 US 322 Washington Bridge Maintenance
Various Brookville Rose/ Pinecreek Sign Maintenance
Various Various In Punxsy Area Various General Maintenance
Various Brookville/ Reynoldsville Various Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.


