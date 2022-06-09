Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 13
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|I 80
|I 80 WB Rest Area
|Washington
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 0949
|SR 949- Sigel Area
|Eldred
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2008
|Panic Knoxdale Road
|Panic
|Seal Coat
|SR 2019
|Airport Road
|Wishaw
|Seal Coat
|SR 2023
|Knoxdale Road
|McCalmont
|Seal Coat
|SR 2027
|Wishaw Road
|Wishaw
|Seal Coat
|SR 2031
|Reynoldsville/ Sykesville Road
|Winslow
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 3008
|Number 8 Road
|Young
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 3016
|Oliverburg Road
|McCalmont
|Seal Coat
|US 322
|US 322
|Washington
|Bridge Maintenance
|Various
|Brookville
|Rose/ Pinecreek
|Sign Maintenance
|Various
|Various In Punxsy Area
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Brookville/ Reynoldsville
|Various
|Mowing
