Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 13

06/09/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 56 SR 56 East Wheatfield Twp. Side Dozing RT 85 Plumville to Home South Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch RT 119 SR 119 Rayne, East Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch RT 1012 SR 1012 Cherryhill Twp. Parapet Repair RT 1017 SR 1017 Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1019 Valley Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1024 Hemlock Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1029 Flemming Summit Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1042 Locust Rd North Mahoning Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1046 Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 3002 Saltsburg Rd Young, Conemaugh Twps. Patching RT 3003 Tunnelton Road Conemaugh Twp. Patching RT 3010 SR 3010 Young Twp. Patching RT 3011 Campbells mill, Cornell, Indiana Ave, Blairsville Borough Blacklick, Burrell Twps. Patching RT 3013 Blacklick Road Blacklick Twp. Patching RT 3017 Cherry Run, Coal Road Center, Blacklick Twp Patching RT 3027 RT 3027 Young Twp. Patching RT 4009 Copper Valley Rd Washington Twp. Pipe Replacement County Wide 3 Digit State Routes Various

SR 22,119,422 County Wide

County Wide Permanent Signs

Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.



