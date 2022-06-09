Submit Release
News Search

Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 13

06/09/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 56 SR 56 East Wheatfield Twp. Side Dozing
RT 85 Plumville to Home South Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch
RT 119 SR 119 Rayne, East Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing
RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch
RT 1012 SR 1012 Cherryhill Twp. Parapet Repair
RT 1017 SR 1017 Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1019 Valley Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1024 Hemlock Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1029 Flemming Summit Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1042 Locust Rd North Mahoning Twp. Flushing Pipe
RT 1046 Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe
RT 3002 Saltsburg Rd Young, Conemaugh Twps. Patching
RT 3003 Tunnelton Road Conemaugh Twp. Patching
RT 3010 SR 3010 Young Twp. Patching
RT 3011 Campbells mill, Cornell, Indiana Ave, Blairsville Borough Blacklick, Burrell Twps. Patching
RT 3013 Blacklick Road Blacklick Twp. Patching
RT 3017 Cherry Run, Coal Road Center, Blacklick Twp Patching
RT 3027 RT 3027 Young Twp. Patching
RT 4009 Copper Valley Rd Washington Twp. Pipe Replacement
County Wide      
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 22,119,422		 County Wide
County Wide		 Permanent Signs
Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.


