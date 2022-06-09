Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 13
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 4035
|Marble-Strobleton Rd
|Washington / Knox TWP
|Pipe Replacement/General Drainage
|SR 4004
|Sunny Road
|Washington / Farmington Twp
|Pipe Replacement/General Drainage
|I 80
|Keystone Shorway Rd
|62 to 71 EB
|Side Dozing
|SR 2012
|Reidsburg Rd.
|Monroe / Limestone Twp
|Patching Mill and Fill
|SR 2003
|Olean Trail / Reidsburg Rd
|Monroe / Porter Twp.
|Patching Mill and Fill
|SR 2001
|Forest Drive
|Limestone Twp.
|Patching Mill and Fill
|SR 208
|SR 0208 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|Bridge Work
|Sr 28
|SR 0028 SH
|Redbank Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 66
|SR 0066 SH
|Redbank Twp
|Crack Sealing
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Rd.
|Porter Twp
|Under Drain
|SR 1009
|Stoney Lonesome Rd
|Clarion Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1007
|Greenville Pike
|Clarion Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1011
|Rehobeth Church Rd
|Clarion Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1001
|Fisher Strattanville Rd.
|Millcreek Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1003
|Fisher Rd.
|Millcreek Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.