Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 13

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
SR 4035 Marble-Strobleton Rd Washington / Knox TWP Pipe Replacement/General Drainage
SR 4004 Sunny Road Washington / Farmington Twp Pipe Replacement/General Drainage
I 80 Keystone Shorway Rd 62 to 71 EB Side Dozing
SR 2012 Reidsburg Rd. Monroe / Limestone Twp Patching Mill and Fill
SR 2003 Olean Trail / Reidsburg Rd Monroe / Porter Twp. Patching Mill and Fill
SR 2001 Forest Drive Limestone Twp. Patching Mill and Fill
SR 208 SR 0208 SH Beaver Twp. Bridge Work
Sr 28 SR 0028 SH Redbank Twp. Bridge Work
SR 66 SR 0066 SH Redbank Twp Crack Sealing
SR 2007 Curllsville Rd. Porter Twp Under Drain
SR 1009 Stoney Lonesome Rd Clarion Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 1007 Greenville Pike Clarion Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 1011 Rehobeth Church Rd Clarion Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 1001 Fisher Strattanville Rd. Millcreek Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 1003 Fisher Rd. Millcreek Twp. Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


