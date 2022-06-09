Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Manufacturing Company Element 119 Expanding in Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Element 119 LLC, an advanced coatings manufacturer, is planning an expansion in Connecticut. The company, which employs 14, is expected to hire an additional 36 workers over the next two years at its facilities in Thomaston and Cheshire.

“Advanced manufacturing is a major component of Connecticut’s economic future, and companies like Element 119 are leading the way in creating the innovative products that are in demand throughout the world,” Governor Lamont said. “I am excited that they are making these products here in Connecticut, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth of Element 119 in our state for years to come.”

Founded by Andrew Zeppa in 2010, Element 119 manufactures coatings for the aerospace, marine, and auto markets under the product name System X. The company has sales in more than 40 countries worldwide and is currently pursuing several growth opportunities with the federal government.

“Element 119 is growing fast and making new investments our facilities,” said Zeppa, who is president and owner of the company. “We are currently making leasehold improvements in our Cheshire location and adding a new bottling line and lab technology equipment at the Thomaston plant. The state has been very supportive of the company, and we look forward to continuing our growth in the great state of Connecticut for many years to come.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project by providing a grant in arrears up to $242,000, contingent upon the firm creating and retaining 36 new full-time jobs.

“The manufacturing sector in Connecticut continues to innovate, thrive, and grow because of the industry leaders like Element 119 who are investing in technology and their workforce talent,” said DECD Commissioner David Lehman and AdvanceCT President and CEO Peter Denious in a joint statement. “Manufacturing employment has increased for eight consecutive months in Connecticut and the state’s strategic investments and programs to support this critical sector are clearly having a positive impact.”