Father's Day: If 'Dad' was a Paid Position, He'd Earn Less than Mom
30% of Americans believe the job is worth a six-figure salary, but 38% believe moms should earn that same wage.
It's not about how much you spend, it's about the message you are conveying.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the gender pay gap means that women on average earn 83 cents for every dollar earned by a man in the workforce, there’s one area where the trend would be reversed – fatherhood.
If being a dad was a paid position, 30% of Americans believe the job is worth a six-figure salary and 12% say it should earn between $80,000 to $100,000. That’s compared to the 38% who believe moms should earn six figures and 12.8% who believe mothers should earn between $80,000 to $100,000.
Father’s Day is June 19, and DebtHammer.org set out to learn Americans’ plans to honor dads this year.
According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending this Father’s Day is expected to top $20 billion. That’s nearly on par with last year’s $20.1 billion. About 76% of adults in the U.S. are expected to mark the day in some way. That's significantly less than the $31.7 billion Americans were projected to spend for Mother's Day.
DebtHammer surveyed more than 700 Americans to learn more about their 2022 Father’s Day spending plans, and how they stack up against Mother’s Day. Here are some of the findings:
Dad might be getting another tie: About 20% plan to buy dad clothing or accessories. The only items topping that are special outings like a meal or sporting event (22%) and gift cards (24%). Other popular choices include electronic gadgets, handmade gifts and home improvement or gardening tools. About 58% will include a greeting card with their gift.
Americans don't plan to overspend: Only 10% are planning to take on debt for Father’s Day by using credit cards, Buy Now Pay Later plans or loans. The rest will pay cash, pay off the bill in full when it arrives, take on a side gig or sell some unwanted items to pay for the gifts.
Dad vs. mom: About 29% say they plan to spend less on Father’s Day gifts than they spent for Mother’s Day, while about 54% say they plan to spend about the same amount.
Read the full report at debthammer.org/fathers-day-survey.
