The RIDGEPRO™ and Terminix® Join Forces for Safety

The RIDGEPRO™ The Premium Device for Steep-Slope Roofing Safety

Our two companies have joined forces to help keep Terminix® franchisees and employees safe when performing inspections or treatments on roofs.

CRANFORD, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strawder Family Innovations, manufacturers of The RIDGEPRO™, and Terminix® Global Holdings have joined forces to help keep Terminix® franchisees and employees safe when performing inspections or treatments on roofs. The RIDGEPRO™ is a roof anchor system that has become the premium device for steep-slope roofing safety. Terminix workers typically need to ascend roofs several times in a typical day’s work and the company, a subsidiary of Rentokil PLC, has re-affirmed its long standing commitment to worker safety. Strawder Family Innovations will be listed as a preferred vendor to Terminix® and The RIDGEPRO™ will be carried on all Terminix® vehicles.

With its easy-to-assemble roof anchor and pole, a worker can attach rope and harness to create a secure anchor point before stepping off the ladder. The RIDGEPRO™ is made in the USA by skilled workers using high quality materials including aircraft grade aluminum. Use of The RIDGEPRO™ on every steep-slope roof will now be standard operating procedure for the more than 11,000 Terminix team members.

“Earning the endorsement of Terminix® is a significant milestone in the growth and development of our company mission to dramatically reduce the number of injuries and fatalities in steep-slope roofing applications”, said Brandon Strawder, CEO of Strawder Family Innovations. “We are proud to be a part of their effort to ensure safety for Terminix® team members.”

The RIDGEPRO™ is designed, manufactured, and marketed in the USA by Strawder Family Innovations. The company has been in business since 2013 and is based in Alliance, Ohio and Cranford, NJ with distribution across the US.



Executives of Strawder Family Innovations are available for interview.