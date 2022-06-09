Silicone Coatings Market Thriving on Polymer Sales That Account for Over One-fourth Market Share: Fact.MR Opines

Increasing Infrastructure Development and Rising Automotive Manufacturing Will Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Silicone Coating Suppliers across the World

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Digital Transaction Management Software market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 25% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 93.25 Bn by the end of 2032.



The silicone coatings market will be primarily driven by trends of industrialization and urbanization across the world. Rising construction activities, increasing use of silicone coatings in automotive manufacturing, and growing popularity of the features of silicone coatings are expected to favor market growth. However, high costs of production and increased availability of low-cost alternatives are anticipated to have a hindering effect on the demand growth of silicone coatings over the coming years.

For Critical Insights on Silicone Coatings Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7453

Silicone coating manufacturers are increasing their investments in the research and development of new products to expand their product portfolios. New product launches are expected to be a popular trend among key market players going forward.

In May 2022, PPG, a leading supplier of specialty materials and coatings, showcased its innovations aimed at mobility, sustainability, and efficiency. The PPG SIGMAGLIDE™ 1290 silicone-based marine coating and other coatings were showcased at the event.





Key Segments Covered in the Silicone Coatings Industry Survey

Silicone Coatings Market by Type :



Silicone Coating Additives

Silicone Coating Polymers 100% Silicone Silicone Water Repellents Other Types





Silicone Coatings Market by Application :



Construction

Consumer Goods Industrial Other Application



To learn more about Silicone Coatings Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7453

Competitive Landscape

Key silicone coating manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products to increase their revenue generation capacity on a global scale.

In December 2021, Evonik, a German specialty chemical manufacturer, announced the launch of its new silicone coating. The new TEGO RC 1442 silicone release coating can be used for several applications such as tapes, adhesives, graphic arts, industrial release liners, etc.





Key players in the Silicone Coatings Market

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Momentive

Milliken & Company

HumiSeal

CHT UK Bridgwater Ltd

Dow

Elkem Silicones

Evonik Industries AG

KCC Silicone

Get Customization on Silicone Coatings Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7453

Key Takeaways Silicone Coatings Market Study

In 2022, the silicone coatings market accounts for a valuation of US$ 6.64 billion.

From 2022 to 2032, the silicone coatings market is expected to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 11.8 billion by the end of 2032.

Increasing construction activity, rising disposable income, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and increasing focus on sustainability are prime factors driving silicone coatings market growth.

The polymers segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.68 billion by 2032 and currently accounts for a prominent market share of 28%.

High cost of production and presence of low-cost alternatives are expected to have a constraining effect on market growth potential.

The North America silicone coatings market accounts for a dominant market share of 32.3%.

Construction application of silicone coatings is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% across the forecast period.

Demand for silicone coatings in India is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 924.5 million by 2032.

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Textile Market- The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Sodium Methylparaben Market - Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care industries.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Sodium Diacetate Market - Sodium Diacetate is a sodium salt of acetic acid and has wide applications in bakery, cereals, snacks, instant food, sauces, dressings, and pet food. In meat and meat products, sodium diacetate is used as an acidity regulator.

Sodium Sulphite Market - Industrial grade sodium sulphite has covered nearly 70% of the market share, and has maintained its supremacy in the market, attributed to high end-use consumption such as chemical intermediates, oil & field recovery, bleaching, etc.

Flat Glass Market - The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Abrasives Market - The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Sodium Chlorate Market - The global sodium chlorate market size has witnessed a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade.

Technical Textile Market - The global technical textile market size is estimated at US$ 220 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 370 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter