South Florida Hair Salon Offers Complimentary Haircut and Style for Frontline Workers
Business consultant John Di Lemme announces this community initiative by his client, Vincent Russo, owner of Sofia Salon in Boca Raton, Florida.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida hair salon offers complimentary haircut and blowout to show appreciation for frontline workers.
Business consultant John Di Lemme announces this community initiative by his client, Vincent Russo, owner of Sofia Salon in Boca Raton, Florida.
Sofia Salon is offering free haircuts and blowouts to all police, firemen/women, nurses, paramedics, healthcare workers, and doctors on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Owner Vincent Russo will personally provide cut and style.
Russo’s decision to create Frontline Thursday was guided by the business acumen of John Di Lemme, his personal business consultant and owner of Di Lemme Development Group, a global strategic business coaching and marketing company that has generated over $150M in revenues for its clients of business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals.
“Vincent Russo felt that it was important to honor those who keep his community safe and healthy. This is just one way that he will be giving back to the community that has welcomed him with open arms as the new owner of Sofia Salon.” said Di Lemme.
Sofia Salon is located 8903 Glades Rd D-2, Boca Raton, FL 33434. Frontline workers who are interested in a complimentary hair cut or blowout, Call Sofia Salon at (561) 477-6689. Limited appointments available so please book early.
John Di Lemme
Di Lemme Development Group
+1 561-847-3467
email us here